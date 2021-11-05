KE (NYSE:BEKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.10.

BEKE opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. KE has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in KE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 111.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after buying an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

