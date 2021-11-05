712,557 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 712,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.