Amundi Takes $6.54 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 299,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

