Amundi Acquires Shares of 167,609 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Altice USA stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

