Amundi Invests $6.79 Million in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,000. Amundi owned about 0.29% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 294,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.39 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.