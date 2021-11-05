Morgan Stanley Sells 1,865 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Waste Connections worth $83,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

