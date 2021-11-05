Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Avalara worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 40.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,480 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 7.6% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Avalara by 2.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

