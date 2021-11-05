Credit Suisse AG Purchases 234,102 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 298.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coupang were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 over the last three months.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

