MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,833,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.73% of MFA Financial worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

