Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

