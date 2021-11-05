Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. Zalando has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.