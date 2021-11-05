Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Panther Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Great Panther Mining worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

