Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%.
Shares of GPL opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
