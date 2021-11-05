FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.73. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 5,321.74% and a net margin of 112.46%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

