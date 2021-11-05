William Blair Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.73. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

