TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 520,406 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TU stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

