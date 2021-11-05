Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 94,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on Altimeter Growth in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

