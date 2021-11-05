Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 25.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $298.32 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

