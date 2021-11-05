Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $26.00. Playtika shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 30,634 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,469,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 94.08.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

