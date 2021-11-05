Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

