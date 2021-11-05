Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,900 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $191.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $148.85 and a one year high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.46. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

