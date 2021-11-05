Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

