950 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AAWW stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

