STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $29,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

