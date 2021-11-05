Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 93021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

