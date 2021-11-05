Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $656,766. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.85 and a 12 month high of $201.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.