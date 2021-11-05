$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

