Monkey Project Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 270.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

