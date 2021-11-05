Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427,068 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the second quarter worth $119,135,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Domtar during the second quarter worth $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after acquiring an additional 655,910 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $34,722,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

