Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.09 and its 200-day moving average is $389.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

