BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 930,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $39,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.76 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

