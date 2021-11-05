Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,790 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $39,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

