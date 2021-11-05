Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,374 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $38,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KFY stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $82.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

