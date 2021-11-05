Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,672 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of nVent Electric worth $40,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $36.75 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.