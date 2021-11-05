Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,238 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $40,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

