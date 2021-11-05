Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,996 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Terex worth $41,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

