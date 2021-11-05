Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $41,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

EQT stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

