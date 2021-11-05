Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.15 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of BlackLine worth $42,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

