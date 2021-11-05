LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 108.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

