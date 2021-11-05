UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,748 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $37,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 41.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 14.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 311,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $174.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.17 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

