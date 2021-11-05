UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 22,099 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,767 shares of company stock worth $3,896,188 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

