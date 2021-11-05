1,476,462 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,476,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oatly Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $143,690,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 13.19 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 12.63 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

