Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.89

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 16607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 53,518 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

