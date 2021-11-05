Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.02

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 45238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

