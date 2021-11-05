Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 7.7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 28,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 612,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.