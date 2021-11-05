Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 633,672 shares.The stock last traded at $17.51 and had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

