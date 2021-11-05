Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.02

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.02 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 18814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.