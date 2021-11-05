DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DZS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

DZSI stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $387.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

