HC Wainwright Raises Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Price Target to $34.00

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $12,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

