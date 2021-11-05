Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $26.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.81 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $24.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $96.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.18 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.61 billion to $102.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

