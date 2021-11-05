PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $24.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.02 billion and the highest is $24.52 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $22.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $78.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $164.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

